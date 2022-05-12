Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) will post ($0.41) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.71). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.29) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to $2.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.92) to $1.81. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $151.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.15 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.99% and a negative net margin of 126.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 362.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR traded up $1.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.31. 1,479,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,892. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.63. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -16.70 and a beta of 1.41. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $27.87 and a 12-month high of $93.66.

In other news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 146,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $7,599,001.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARWR. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 8,373 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 182,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,395,000 after buying an additional 10,547 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 218,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,641,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. 64.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

