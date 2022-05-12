Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.33. BlackRock TCP Capital reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.37. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BlackRock TCP Capital.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 66.68% and a return on equity of 8.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TCPC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 145.3% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 24.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TCPC stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.35. 266,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 23.74. BlackRock TCP Capital has a one year low of $12.71 and a one year high of $15.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.99%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

