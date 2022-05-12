Zacks: Analysts Anticipate FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $920.84 Million

Equities analysts predict that FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) will announce sales of $920.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for FirstService’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $914.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $927.08 million. FirstService posted sales of $831.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FirstService will report full year sales of $3.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.63 billion to $3.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.81 billion to $4.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover FirstService.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. FirstService had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 3.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FSV shares. TheStreet downgraded FirstService from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on FirstService in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on FirstService from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.17.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in FirstService by 372.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in FirstService during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstService during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in FirstService by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in FirstService by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FSV traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $116.80. 103,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,157. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FirstService has a 52-week low of $115.66 and a 52-week high of $202.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2025 per share. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.13%.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

