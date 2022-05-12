Zacks: Analysts Anticipate GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Equities analysts expect GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) to report $1.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for GATX’s earnings. GATX posted earnings per share of $1.35 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GATX will report full year earnings of $5.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $5.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover GATX.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.71. GATX had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $316.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GATX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GATX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GATX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.79.

In other news, CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 19,263 shares of GATX stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.57, for a total value of $2,245,487.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,220,425.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.79, for a total value of $40,239.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,031 shares of company stock worth $15,366,209 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GATX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of GATX by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,000,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $416,842,000 after buying an additional 26,762 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of GATX by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,949,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $174,640,000 after acquiring an additional 89,068 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of GATX by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,100,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,708,000 after acquiring an additional 6,458 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 939,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,893,000 after purchasing an additional 31,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of GATX by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 593,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,796,000 after purchasing an additional 22,792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GATX opened at $105.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.07 and its 200 day moving average is $107.28. GATX has a 12-month low of $84.50 and a 12-month high of $127.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. GATX’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

