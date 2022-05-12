Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $421.66 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLIGet Rating) will report sales of $421.66 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $422.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $420.80 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet reported sales of $452.49 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full year sales of $1.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.93 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLIGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $501.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OLLI. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $79.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.69.

OLLI stock traded down $1.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.99. 1,576,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,377,099. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $37.67 and a 52 week high of $95.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.09.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 213.9% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 52,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 35,620 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 27,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 6,692 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 306,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,701,000 after buying an additional 89,281 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

