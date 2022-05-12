Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $633.23 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) will post $633.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Redfin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $621.10 million to $642.90 million. Redfin reported sales of $471.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Redfin will report full-year sales of $2.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $3.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Redfin.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.23. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 50.39% and a negative net margin of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $597.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Redfin’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Redfin from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Redfin from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Redfin from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Redfin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.58.

NASDAQ RDFN traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.81. 6,323,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,271,352. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.93 and its 200-day moving average is $29.58. Redfin has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $65.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $944.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.99.

In other news, Director Bradley E. Singer acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.20 per share, with a total value of $560,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $61,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $1,443,355. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Redfin during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Redfin by 566.7% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Redfin during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Redfin during the 4th quarter worth $162,000. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

