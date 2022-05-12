Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Tapestry’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. Tapestry posted earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full year earnings of $3.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $4.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tapestry.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TPR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on Tapestry from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Tapestry from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tapestry has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.93.

In other Tapestry news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat purchased 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $197,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,203,942 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $698,482,000 after acquiring an additional 316,964 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,808,751 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $438,835,000 after acquiring an additional 518,261 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 166.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,108,830 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $263,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445,584 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 3.8% in the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,378,032 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $199,095,000 after purchasing an additional 198,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,284,345 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $214,233,000 after purchasing an additional 329,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TPR traded up $4.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.63. 11,911,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,096,673. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.39. Tapestry has a 1 year low of $26.39 and a 1 year high of $48.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.58 and a 200 day moving average of $38.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

