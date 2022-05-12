Zacks: Analysts Expect Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $348.62 Million

Analysts predict that Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) will post $348.62 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Atento’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $345.20 million and the highest is $352.03 million. Atento posted sales of $370.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Atento will report full-year sales of $1.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Atento.

Get Atento alerts:

Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $327.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.00 million. Atento had a negative net margin of 6.23% and a negative return on equity of 129.55%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atento in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atento from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atento in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.33.

Shares of NYSE:ATTO traded up $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.35. 8,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.39. Atento has a 12-month low of $19.65 and a 12-month high of $32.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Atento by 40,368.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,459 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in Atento during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atento in the fourth quarter worth $481,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atento by 19.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 7,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Atento by 1.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,134,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter.

Atento Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management, and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office, as well as applications-processing and credit-management.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atento (ATTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atento Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atento and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.