Zacks: Analysts Expect Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.51 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.51 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Cerner’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.52 billion and the lowest is $1.51 billion. Cerner reported sales of $1.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cerner will report full year sales of $6.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.99 billion to $6.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.25 billion to $6.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cerner.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 22.86%. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS.

CERN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cerner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

In other Cerner news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total value of $725,624.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $497,547.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,035.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cerner during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in Cerner by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CERN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $93.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,709,668. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.23, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.72. Cerner has a twelve month low of $69.08 and a twelve month high of $94.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.27%.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

