Zacks: Analysts Expect Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Will Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) will report $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ford Motor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.50. Ford Motor posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 246.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ford Motor will report full year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ford Motor.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on F shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ford Motor from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.59.

In other Ford Motor news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $214,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,792,839.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 267,697 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,986.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 122.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 145,728 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 80,213 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 391,575 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after acquiring an additional 37,560 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 46,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 6,915 shares during the period. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $12.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $51.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.17. Ford Motor has a one year low of $11.28 and a one year high of $25.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

About Ford Motor (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ford Motor (F)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.