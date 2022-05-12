Zacks: Analysts Expect Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $86.45 Million

Equities analysts predict that Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $86.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Grindrod Shipping’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $84.54 million and the highest estimate coming in at $88.35 million. Grindrod Shipping posted sales of $71.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grindrod Shipping will report full year sales of $363.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $335.29 million to $391.76 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $347.71 million, with estimates ranging from $305.46 million to $389.96 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Grindrod Shipping.

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.25. Grindrod Shipping had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 23.38%. The company had revenue of $114.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.51 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Grindrod Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Grindrod Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grindrod Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 198.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 112,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after buying an additional 74,771 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Grindrod Shipping in the first quarter worth approximately $957,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Grindrod Shipping during the first quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Grindrod Shipping during the first quarter valued at $276,000. 32.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grindrod Shipping stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.47. 178,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,188. Grindrod Shipping has a 12 month low of $7.38 and a 12 month high of $28.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.80 million, a P/E ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Grindrod Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.16%.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 32 vessels consisting of 24 owned dry bulk carriers and 7 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

