Zacks: Analysts Expect Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Will Announce Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Posted by on May 12th, 2022

Analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACKGet Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.36 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.24. Jack in the Box posted earnings per share of $1.48 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full-year earnings of $6.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.14 to $7.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $8.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Jack in the Box.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACKGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $344.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.88 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 13.41% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. Jack in the Box’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JACK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jack in the Box has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.04.

In related news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $71,391.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total transaction of $29,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,359 shares of company stock valued at $115,609. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter worth $106,700,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $306,789,000 after purchasing an additional 874,419 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter worth $47,866,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,759,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $171,289,000 after purchasing an additional 431,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 667,623 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,363,000 after purchasing an additional 338,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

JACK traded down $0.98 on Friday, hitting $77.93. 32,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,739. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.70. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $76.50 and a twelve month high of $122.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.07%.

About Jack in the Box (Get Rating)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jack in the Box (JACK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK)

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.