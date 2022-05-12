Zacks: Analysts Expect Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Will Announce Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.36 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.24. Jack in the Box posted earnings per share of $1.48 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full-year earnings of $6.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.14 to $7.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $8.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Jack in the Box.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $344.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.88 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 13.41% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. Jack in the Box’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JACK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jack in the Box has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.04.

In related news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $71,391.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total transaction of $29,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,359 shares of company stock valued at $115,609. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter worth $106,700,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $306,789,000 after purchasing an additional 874,419 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter worth $47,866,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,759,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $171,289,000 after purchasing an additional 431,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 667,623 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,363,000 after purchasing an additional 338,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

JACK traded down $0.98 on Friday, hitting $77.93. 32,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,739. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.70. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $76.50 and a twelve month high of $122.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.07%.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

