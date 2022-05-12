Zacks: Analysts Expect PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) to Post $0.63 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) will report $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for PCB Bancorp’s earnings. PCB Bancorp reported earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.58. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.67. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PCB Bancorp.

Get PCB Bancorp alerts:

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 40.19% and a return on equity of 16.88%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PCB shares. Raymond James cut shares of PCB Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

In other news, Director Janice Chung purchased 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.70 per share, with a total value of $197,490.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sang Young Lee acquired 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.81 per share, for a total transaction of $404,770.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 28,639 shares of company stock valued at $669,611. 24.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in PCB Bancorp by 96.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

PCB stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.01. The company had a trading volume of 85,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,201. The company has a market capitalization of $299.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.95. PCB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.04 and a fifty-two week high of $26.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. PCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.90%.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PCB Bancorp (PCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.