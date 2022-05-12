Zacks: Analysts Expect Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.08 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) to report $4.08 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Reinsurance Group of America’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.90 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.20 billion. Reinsurance Group of America posted sales of $4.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will report full-year sales of $16.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.03 billion to $16.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $17.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.72 billion to $17.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Reinsurance Group of America.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.24) EPS.

RGA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.10.

Shares of NYSE RGA traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $112.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,173. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Reinsurance Group of America has a one year low of $94.32 and a one year high of $129.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is 48.11%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 321.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 49.2% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 96.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

