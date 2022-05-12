Zacks: Analysts Expect Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Seelos Therapeutics’ earnings. Seelos Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 250%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Seelos Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($0.63). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.03) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Seelos Therapeutics.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Seelos Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

SEEL stock opened at $0.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average is $1.31. Seelos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $5.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 10.07, a current ratio of 10.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

In other news, insider Raj Mehra acquired 66,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $56,666.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 115.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 218.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 7,882 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 128.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 6,686 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 492.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 14,387 shares during the period. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. 38.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorders; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD).

