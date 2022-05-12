Zacks: Analysts Expect Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) to Post $0.84 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the lowest is $0.83. Sensata Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.95 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $3.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $4.77. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sensata Technologies.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $975.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.10.

ST stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.63. 3,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,599,843. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.30. Sensata Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $42.75 and a fifty-two week high of $65.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $32,281,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 304.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 492,852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,969,000 after acquiring an additional 370,869 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $724,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,759 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

