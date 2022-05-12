Zacks: Analysts Expect Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.43 Billion

Brokerages expect Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.43 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirty analysts have issued estimates for Workday’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.41 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.44 billion. Workday posted sales of $1.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Workday will report full year sales of $6.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.16 billion to $6.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.28 billion to $7.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Workday.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Workday from $360.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Workday from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Societe Generale raised Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $306.00 to $309.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Workday from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.34.

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total transaction of $2,556,919.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,877,116.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.07, for a total value of $594,049.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,453 shares of company stock valued at $60,374,855 over the last quarter. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Junto Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 300.1% during the 3rd quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 355,591 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,859,000 after buying an additional 266,723 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,794,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 384,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,958,000 after buying an additional 165,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Workday by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

WDAY stock traded down $2.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $170.21. The company had a trading volume of 105,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,390,730. The firm has a market cap of $42.55 billion, a PE ratio of 1,721.30 and a beta of 1.39. Workday has a 1-year low of $172.45 and a 1-year high of $307.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $222.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

About Workday (Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Workday (WDAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.