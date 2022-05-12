Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) to Post $0.20 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) to announce $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.22. Braemar Hotels & Resorts also posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.77. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BHR shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.35.

In other Braemar Hotels & Resorts news, CFO Deric S. Eubanks sold 31,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $176,824.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Mark Nunneley purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $202,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 175.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth $57,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. 68.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BHR traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.46. 11,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,259. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.51. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $4.18 and a one year high of $7.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $356.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 2.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently -10.53%.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

