Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) to Post $1.91 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.91 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.81. Bristol-Myers Squibb reported earnings per share of $1.93 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will report full-year earnings of $7.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.46 to $7.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.97 to $8.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.05. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The firm had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BMY. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.33.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.41. The company had a trading volume of 346,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,045,019. The company has a market cap of $160.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.87 and its 200-day moving average is $66.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.32. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $78.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.60%.

In other news, SVP Karen Murphy Santiago sold 6,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $455,062.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $1,788,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 165,668 shares of company stock valued at $11,459,888. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 185.2% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 24,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 15,919 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.8% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,532,000 after buying an additional 6,651 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.5% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 550,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,585,000 after buying an additional 104,800 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 215.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 197,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,687,000 after buying an additional 134,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.1% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 698,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,347,000 after buying an additional 117,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

