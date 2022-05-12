Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) to Announce $1.58 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.58 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.54 and the highest is $1.63. Fortune Brands Home & Security posted earnings per share of $1.56 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will report full-year earnings of $6.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.26 to $6.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.92 to $7.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fortune Brands Home & Security.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 26.00%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FBHS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $94.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.54.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,689,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,870,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $793,183,000 after purchasing an additional 583,950 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,826,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,925,000 after purchasing an additional 345,939 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,552,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $700,469,000 after purchasing an additional 338,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5,149.8% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 311,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,124,000 after purchasing an additional 305,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

FBHS opened at $66.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.16. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 52-week low of $66.53 and a 52-week high of $109.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is presently 19.93%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.