Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.44 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) will report $9.44 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for General Dynamics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.51 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.36 billion. General Dynamics reported sales of $9.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Dynamics will report full-year sales of $39.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $39.35 billion to $39.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $42.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $42.34 billion to $42.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow General Dynamics.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.52%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share.

GD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.11.

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total transaction of $2,532,526.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 124,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,647,267.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $567,073.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GD. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD stock traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $226.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,829,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,765. General Dynamics has a 12-month low of $182.66 and a 12-month high of $254.99. The company has a market cap of $63.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.15%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

