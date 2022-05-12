Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.41 Billion

Equities analysts expect Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) to announce sales of $4.41 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Infosys’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.53 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.29 billion. Infosys reported sales of $3.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infosys will report full-year sales of $18.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.14 billion to $19.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $20.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.84 billion to $21.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Infosys.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Infosys had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS.

INFY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Infosys in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Infosys from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Infosys to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Infosys by 16.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,541,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,855,349,000 after acquiring an additional 10,570,026 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Infosys by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 65,512,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,657,886,000 after acquiring an additional 7,753,476 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Infosys by 2.4% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,295,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $651,818,000 after acquiring an additional 693,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Infosys by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,676,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $700,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Infosys by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,180,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,794,000 after acquiring an additional 53,906 shares during the last quarter. 15.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:INFY traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,470,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,382,689. The company has a market capitalization of $81.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.03. Infosys has a fifty-two week low of $17.81 and a fifty-two week high of $26.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.55 and a 200-day moving average of $23.12.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

