Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) to Announce $0.34 EPS

Equities analysts expect Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) to announce $0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Luxfer’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.32. Luxfer reported earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luxfer will report full year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.60 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Luxfer.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. Luxfer had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $97.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Luxfer’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LXFR. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Luxfer from $26.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 456.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 1,682.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luxfer stock opened at $15.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.37. The company has a market capitalization of $423.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.97. Luxfer has a 1 year low of $14.92 and a 1 year high of $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This is an increase from Luxfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.65%.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Elektron and Gas Cylinders.

