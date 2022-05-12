Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.15 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) will post $9.15 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.03 billion to $10.26 billion. Occidental Petroleum reported sales of $6.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full-year sales of $35.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.65 billion to $40.21 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $33.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.33 billion to $40.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Occidental Petroleum.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on OXY. StockNews.com lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of OXY traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.80. 770,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,384,762. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Occidental Petroleum has a 1-year low of $21.62 and a 1-year high of $64.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.52. The company has a market cap of $55.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, CEO Vicki A. Hollub bought 14,191 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.24 per share, with a total value of $798,101.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $1,144,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 388.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 12,372 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $3,081,000. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 79,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,687 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 5,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 128,304 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,280,000 after acquiring an additional 6,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Occidental Petroleum (OXY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.