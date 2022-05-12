Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Will Post Earnings of $1.88 Per Share

Posted by on May 12th, 2022

Brokerages forecast that State Street Co. (NYSE:STTGet Rating) will announce earnings of $1.88 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for State Street’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.79 and the highest is $1.97. State Street posted earnings per share of $1.97 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that State Street will report full year earnings of $7.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.53 to $8.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $9.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.35 to $10.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow State Street.

State Street (NYSE:STTGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on State Street from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on State Street from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on State Street from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Argus raised State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.29.

Shares of NYSE:STT traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.76. 122,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,571,649. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.95. State Street has a twelve month low of $66.25 and a twelve month high of $104.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 30.89%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in State Street in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street Company Profile (Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on State Street (STT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for State Street (NYSE:STT)

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.