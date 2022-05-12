Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Will Post Earnings of $1.88 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.88 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for State Street’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.79 and the highest is $1.97. State Street posted earnings per share of $1.97 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that State Street will report full year earnings of $7.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.53 to $8.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $9.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.35 to $10.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow State Street.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on State Street from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on State Street from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on State Street from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Argus raised State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.29.

Shares of NYSE:STT traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.76. 122,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,571,649. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.95. State Street has a twelve month low of $66.25 and a twelve month high of $104.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 30.89%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in State Street in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

