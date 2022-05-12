Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.64 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) to report $3.64 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Sixteen analysts have provided estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.53 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.67 billion. Teck Resources posted sales of $2.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full year sales of $15.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.96 billion to $19.74 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $13.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.60 billion to $19.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Teck Resources.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 25.82%. The company’s revenue was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$61.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Shares of NYSE TECK traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.64. The company had a trading volume of 7,203,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,822,185. The company has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Teck Resources has a one year low of $19.32 and a one year high of $44.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 6.47%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,098,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,514,000 after purchasing an additional 829,000 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $318,590,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 4.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,265,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $230,607,000 after acquiring an additional 417,123 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 9.7% during the third quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 7,212,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,651,000 after acquiring an additional 639,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 32.5% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,883,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

