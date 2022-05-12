Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $574.13 Million

Analysts expect Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) to report sales of $574.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $579.10 million and the lowest is $569.70 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne posted sales of $556.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will report full year sales of $2.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aerojet Rocketdyne.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $511.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.20 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 37.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AJRD. StockNews.com cut shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

NYSE:AJRD traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.80. 969,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,278,856. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.19 and its 200-day moving average is $41.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.48. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a twelve month low of $35.47 and a twelve month high of $49.84.

In other news, CFO Daniel L. Boehle sold 12,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total value of $506,905.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,148 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,636.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,409,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,364,000 after buying an additional 87,418 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,201,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,338 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 89.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 42,406 shares during the period. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

