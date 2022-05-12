Zacks: Brokerages Expect AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts expect AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for AirSculpt Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.03. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AirSculpt Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.86. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AirSculpt Technologies.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AIRS. SVB Leerink raised their target price on AirSculpt Technologies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AirSculpt Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.70.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRS. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,461,000. ACT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,745,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $829,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in AirSculpt Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

AIRS traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.58. 304,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,684. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. AirSculpt Technologies has a one year low of $7.96 and a one year high of $18.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.16.

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. It offers custom body contouring using its AirSculpt procedure that removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.

