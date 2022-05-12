Zacks: Brokerages Expect APA Co. (NYSE:APA) to Post $2.76 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that APA Co. (NYSE:APA – Get Rating) will report $2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for APA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.61 and the lowest is $2.03. APA reported earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 294.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that APA will report full-year earnings of $10.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.36 to $14.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $10.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.15 to $17.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for APA.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on APA shares. Barclays upped their price target on APA from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on APA from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on APA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on APA from $46.50 to $52.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

APA traded up $0.92 on Wednesday, reaching $38.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,213,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,795,116. APA has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $45.27.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

