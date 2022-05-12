Zacks: Brokerages Expect Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Rating) will report ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Chemomab Therapeutics’ earnings. Chemomab Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 81.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chemomab Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.94) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($1.60). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.31) to ($2.20). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Chemomab Therapeutics.

Get Chemomab Therapeutics alerts:

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.04).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Chemomab Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chemomab Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

In related news, Director Neil Harris Cohen bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.35 per share, with a total value of $26,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 10,750 shares of company stock valued at $45,440. 12.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 28.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMMB stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.58. The stock had a trading volume of 22,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,609. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.94. The firm has a market cap of $29.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.17. Chemomab Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $27.92.

Chemomab Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of inflammation and fibrosis. The company's lead clinical product candidate is CM-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody that hinders the basic function of soluble chemokine CCL24 for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and systemic sclerosis (SSc).

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chemomab Therapeutics (CMMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chemomab Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemomab Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.