Zacks: Brokerages Expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) to Post $2.21 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $2.21 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.50. J.B. Hunt Transport Services reported earnings of $1.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will report full-year earnings of $9.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.40 to $9.96. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $9.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.34 to $10.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow J.B. Hunt Transport Services.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $210.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp cut their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Cowen increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.56.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $163,952.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 112,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 8,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 290.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 10,554 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JBHT traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $168.40. The stock had a trading volume of 21,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,609. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.16. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52 week low of $155.11 and a 52 week high of $218.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 19.85%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

