Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.21 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) to report $4.21 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Lam Research’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.20 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.24 billion. Lam Research posted sales of $4.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full year sales of $16.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.79 billion to $16.83 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $19.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.48 billion to $20.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lam Research.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.51 by ($0.11). Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Lam Research from $725.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Lam Research from $790.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Lam Research from $627.00 to $596.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $670.90.

LRCX stock traded up $0.75 on Monday, reaching $447.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,870. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $442.53 and a 52 week high of $731.85. The company has a market capitalization of $62.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $497.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $585.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total transaction of $378,854.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,054,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Catherine P. Lego bought 1,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $460.35 per share, for a total transaction of $799,167.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,013,356.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

