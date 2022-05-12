Zacks: Brokerages Expect Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Will Post Earnings of $3.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $3.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Landstar System’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.27. Landstar System posted earnings of $2.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landstar System will report full-year earnings of $11.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.87 to $12.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $9.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.38 to $9.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Landstar System.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 49.78% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share.

LSTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Landstar System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Landstar System from $152.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Landstar System from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Landstar System from $167.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.83.

Shares of Landstar System stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $154.12. 6,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,490. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.95. Landstar System has a 1-year low of $139.12 and a 1-year high of $188.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.84%.

In other news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $151.30 per share, with a total value of $302,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 2.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Landstar System by 4.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Landstar System by 238.3% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 32,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after acquiring an additional 22,990 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Landstar System by 64.2% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Landstar System by 66.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,959,000 after acquiring an additional 10,524 shares during the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

