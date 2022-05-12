Zacks: Brokerages Expect Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.31 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Medallion Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. Medallion Financial posted earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medallion Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.72. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.95 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Medallion Financial.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 16.37%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MFIN shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Medallion Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medallion Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

MFIN traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.51. The company had a trading volume of 137,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,924. The company has a market cap of $191.56 million, a PE ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.47 and a 200-day moving average of $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Medallion Financial has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $10.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Medallion Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Medallion Financial by 10.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,164,922 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,133,000 after purchasing an additional 108,600 shares during the last quarter. Key Colony Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial in the fourth quarter worth $5,633,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 16.0% in the first quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 968,624 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,233,000 after acquiring an additional 133,703 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 2.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 201,881 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 5,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 214.8% in the fourth quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 159,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 108,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.89% of the company’s stock.

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Medallion Lending. It provides loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers; consumer home improvements; commercial businesses; and taxi medallions to individuals, and small to mid-size businesses.

