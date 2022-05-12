Zacks: Brokerages Expect SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) to Post $1.22 EPS

Analysts expect SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.16. SS&C Technologies posted earnings per share of $1.24 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will report full year earnings of $5.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.94 to $5.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.17 to $5.84. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SS&C Technologies.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.25. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. SS&C Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SSNC. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.89.

NASDAQ:SSNC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.41. The stock had a trading volume of 10,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,452. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. SS&C Technologies has a 1-year low of $58.31 and a 1-year high of $84.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.52. The company has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 26.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 395.7% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 39,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after buying an additional 31,499 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 28.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 62,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after buying an additional 13,893 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 26.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 159,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,967,000 after buying an additional 33,594 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at $606,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 26.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 290,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,810,000 after buying an additional 61,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

