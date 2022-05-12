Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gogo is the leading provider of in-flight connectivity and wireless entertainment solutions for the global aviation industry. They currently provide services on approximately 9,600 aircraft, which represents more than 20% of the world’s total commercial and business jet aircraft. Gogo has partnerships with 14 commercial airlines and is installed on more than 2,500 commercial aircraft. Nearly 7,000 business aircraft are also flying with its solutions, including the world’s largest fractional ownership fleets. Gogo also is a factory option at every major business aircraft manufacturer. Gogo is headquartered in Chicago, IL, with additional facilities in Broomfield, CO, and various locations overseas. “

GOGO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gogo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Roth Capital increased their price target on Gogo from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Gogo from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.00.

Gogo stock opened at $17.63 on Wednesday. Gogo has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $23.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.10 and a 200-day moving average of $15.59.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. Gogo had a negative return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 51.50%. The company had revenue of $92.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Gogo’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gogo will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gogo by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 62,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Gogo by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Gogo by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gogo during the 1st quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Gogo by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services.

