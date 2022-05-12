Zacks Investment Research Downgrades MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) to Sell

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Microvision, Inc. develops information display and related technologies that allow electronically generated images and information to be projected onto a viewer’s eye. They defined three distinct business platforms relating to the delivery of images and information in this manner: Retinal Scanning Displays, Imaging Solutions, Optical Material technology. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of MicroVision in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ MVIS opened at $2.67 on Tuesday. MicroVision has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $24.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.11 million, a P/E ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 3.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.03.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. MicroVision had a negative net margin of 2,114.59% and a negative return on equity of 36.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MicroVision will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MicroVision during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MicroVision in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MicroVision in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of MicroVision by 137.9% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in MicroVision by 420.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,640 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 6,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

MicroVision, Inc develops lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms, and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module that can support AR headsets; Interactive Display modules used in smart speakers and other devices; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.

