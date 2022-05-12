Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vimeo Inc. provides video software solution. The company’s platform enables any professional, team and organization to unlock the power of video to create, collaborate and communicate. Vimeo Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VMEO. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Vimeo from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Vimeo from $36.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Vimeo from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Vimeo from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vimeo currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.13.

Shares of VMEO opened at $8.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.84. Vimeo has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $58.00.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $106.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.27 million. Vimeo had a negative return on equity of 16.46% and a negative net margin of 20.13%. Research analysts predict that Vimeo will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMEO. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo during the fourth quarter worth $140,572,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Vimeo in the fourth quarter valued at $118,187,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vimeo in the fourth quarter valued at $105,117,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vimeo in the fourth quarter valued at $59,049,000. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN acquired a new stake in Vimeo in the fourth quarter valued at $57,582,000. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

