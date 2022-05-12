Zacks Investment Research Lowers Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) to Hold

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avalara Inc. is a provider of cloud-based tax compliance solutions. It offers businesses of all sizes achieve compliance with transaction taxes including sales and use, VAT, excise, communications and other tax types. Avalara Inc. is based in Seattle, United States. “

AVLR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Avalara from $216.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Avalara from $160.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Avalara from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America cut Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Avalara from $220.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.81.

Shares of NYSE:AVLR traded up $2.74 on Thursday, hitting $74.17. 1,447,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,191,307. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.91 and its 200 day moving average is $115.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of -50.46 and a beta of 0.94. Avalara has a 1-year low of $67.59 and a 1-year high of $191.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $204.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.07 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 17.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Avalara will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total value of $51,529.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,911,341. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 6,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total value of $599,773.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,860 shares of company stock valued at $6,198,225. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVLR. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 0.4% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 33,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,841,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

