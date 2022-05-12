Zacks Investment Research Lowers Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Check Cap Ltd. is a medical diagnostics company. The company is engaged in the development of an ingestible imaging capsule for the screening of colorectal cancer. Check Cap Ltd. is based in Mount Carmel, Israel. “

Separately, Dawson James raised Check-Cap from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

NASDAQ:CHEK opened at $0.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.60. The stock has a market cap of $31.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.30. Check-Cap has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $1.91.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Check-Cap will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHEK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Check-Cap by 784.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 79,230 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Check-Cap by 5,112.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 51,124 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check-Cap in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Check-Cap by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,257,788 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 207,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Check-Cap in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. 4.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.

