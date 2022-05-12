Zacks Investment Research Lowers Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) to Sell

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. provides retail stores which offer food and non-food products primarily in the United States and Europe. The Company operates supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypers, pick-up points and gasoline stations as well as specialty stores. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly known as Ahold N.V., is based in Zaandam, Netherlands. “

Get Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ADRNY. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from €25.00 ($26.32) to €26.00 ($27.37) in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.50 ($34.21) price target on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.50 ($32.11) target price on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays set a €31.00 ($32.63) target price on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.26.

OTCMKTS:ADRNY traded down $1.92 on Thursday, reaching $27.37. The stock had a trading volume of 166,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,557. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.47 and a 200 day moving average of $32.02. The stock has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.40. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 12-month low of $27.18 and a 12-month high of $35.63.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $23.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.63 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (Get Rating)

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (ADRNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.