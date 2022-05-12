Zacks Investment Research Lowers Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) to Sell

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. provides retail stores which offer food and non-food products primarily in the United States and Europe. The Company operates supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypers, pick-up points and gasoline stations as well as specialty stores. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly known as Ahold N.V., is based in Zaandam, Netherlands. “
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ADRNY. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from €25.00 ($26.32) to €26.00 ($27.37) in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.50 ($34.21) price target on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.50 ($32.11) target price on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays set a €31.00 ($32.63) target price on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.26.
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $23.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.63 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.
About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (Get Rating)
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online.
