Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) to Buy

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $3.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential downside of 1.22% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Annexon Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing a pipeline of novel therapies for patients with classical complement-mediated disorders of the body, brain and eye. The company’s product candidate includes ANX005 and ANX007, which are in clinical stage. Annexon Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Get Annexon alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Annexon from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Annexon from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ANNX traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.29. The stock had a trading volume of 31,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,680. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.07 and its 200-day moving average is $8.29. The company has a market cap of $126.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.83. Annexon has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $24.85.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $32.00 million during the quarter. Annexon’s quarterly revenue was up 166.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Annexon will post -4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Annexon news, CEO Douglas Love bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.45 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,307.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNA Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Annexon by 5.6% during the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 16,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Annexon by 48.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Annexon by 10.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Annexon by 15.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Annexon by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 84,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period.

Annexon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Annexon (ANNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Annexon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annexon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.