Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) to Hold

According to Zacks, “COMPASS DIVERSIFIED was formed to acquire and manage a group of middle market businesses that are headquartered in North America. CODI provides public investors with an opportunity to participate in the ownership and growth of companies which have historically been owned by private equity firms, wealthy individuals or families. CODI’s disciplined approach to its target market provides opportunities to methodically purchase attractive businesses at values that are accretive to its shareholders. For sellers of businesses, CODI’s unique structure allows CODI to acquire businesses efficiently with no financing contingencies and, following acquisition, to provide its companies with substantial access to growth capital. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CODI. B. Riley initiated coverage on Compass Diversified in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Compass Diversified from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Compass Diversified in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

CODI traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.95. The company had a trading volume of 318,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,942. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.50. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.79. Compass Diversified has a 1 year low of $20.37 and a 1 year high of $33.31.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $536.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.83 million. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Compass Diversified will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Compass Diversified news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.29 per share, with a total value of $139,740.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Compass Diversified during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 126.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 1,032.0% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 408.9% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. 38.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

