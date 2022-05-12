Zacks Investment Research Upgrades MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $27.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MDU Resources’ first-quarter earnings are lower than expected. MDU gains from the two-platform business model, expanding operations through acquisitions, and remains poised to benefit from an increasing backlog. Planned investments will strengthen its infrastructure and improve the reliability of services to serve its growing customer base more effectively. The successful retirement of the Heskett I & II coal-fired units will aid the company in cutting emissions. Shares have underperformed the industry in the past year. MDU construction materials products are marketed despite stiff competition in terms of price, delivery time and proximity to customers. Aging natural gas pipelines may require additional maintenance costs that could adversely affect the operational results. Strict Government regulations and seasonality act as headwinds.”

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

MDU opened at $25.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.11. MDU Resources Group has a 1-year low of $24.92 and a 1-year high of $34.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.10.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. MDU Resources Group’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that MDU Resources Group will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.43%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 2,547.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

