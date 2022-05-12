ZEON (ZEON) 1-Day Volume Hits $125,286.00

ZEON (ZEON) traded down 48.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 12th. One ZEON coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. ZEON has a market cap of $29.55 million and approximately $125,286.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZEON has traded down 21.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,371.85 or 1.00092574 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003544 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003535 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002007 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001753 BTC.

About ZEON

ZEON is a coin. It launched on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZEON’s official website is zeon.network . The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

Buying and Selling ZEON

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars.

