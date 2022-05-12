Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.52-6.79 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.497-1.535 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.52 billion.Ziff Davis also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.52-$6.79 EPS.

NASDAQ ZD opened at $74.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.05. Ziff Davis has a one year low of $73.74 and a one year high of $147.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.70 and its 200-day moving average is $101.96.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.02. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 27.40% and a net margin of 29.47%. The company had revenue of $315.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ziff Davis will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Ziff Davis from $225.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reduced their target price on Ziff Davis from $150.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ziff Davis from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth about $241,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth about $539,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth about $3,469,000. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

