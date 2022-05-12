Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $315.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.49 million. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 27.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Ziff Davis updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.52-$6.79 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $6.52-6.79 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZD opened at $74.59 on Thursday. Ziff Davis has a 52 week low of $73.74 and a 52 week high of $147.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZD. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $150.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $225.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ziff Davis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at $539,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at $3,469,000. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

