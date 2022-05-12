Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.52-$6.79 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.52 billion.Ziff Davis also updated its FY22 guidance to $6.52-6.79 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZD. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $225.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $150.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ziff Davis from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZD opened at $74.59 on Thursday. Ziff Davis has a 1 year low of $73.74 and a 1 year high of $147.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.96.

Ziff Davis ( NASDAQ:ZD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $315.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.49 million. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 27.40% and a net margin of 29.47%. The business’s revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ziff Davis will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZD. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth about $3,469,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at about $539,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

