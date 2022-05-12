Zilliqa Price Reaches $0.0480 on Exchanges (ZIL)

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 16% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. During the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded down 41.4% against the dollar. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $613.36 million and $758.06 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilliqa coin can currently be bought for $0.0480 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.06 or 0.00219150 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003237 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $513.68 or 0.01757250 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000328 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003786 BTC.

Zilliqa Coin Profile

Zilliqa (ZIL) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 16,063,590,150 coins and its circulating supply is 12,772,122,997 coins. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

