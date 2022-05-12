ZKSpace (ZKS) Reaches Market Cap of $9.39 Million

ZKSpace (ZKS) traded down 23% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. ZKSpace has a total market capitalization of $9.39 million and approximately $4.33 million worth of ZKSpace was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZKSpace token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0476 or 0.00000162 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ZKSpace has traded down 52% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZKSpace alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003392 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.02 or 0.00562343 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,949.63 or 1.97472040 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00030315 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.63 or 0.06998062 BTC.

ZKSpace Token Profile

ZKSpace’s genesis date was February 14th, 2021. ZKSpace’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 tokens. The Reddit community for ZKSpace is /r/ZKSwap_Official/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZKSpace’s official Twitter account is @ZKSpaceOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZKSpace’s official website is zks.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The all-new ZKSpace platform consists of three main parts: ZKSwap, the innovative Layer 2 AMM DEX utilizing ZK-Rollups technology, payment service ZKSquare, and an NFT minting center and marketplace called ZKSea. With an all-new-look user interface, NFT support, unlimited token listing, smoother withdrawal, optimized efficiency, and multi-chain support, ZKSpace aims to implement EVM-compatible ZK-Rollups and bring the community more layer 2-based products in the near future.”

ZKSpace Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSpace directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZKSpace should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZKSpace using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZKSpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZKSpace and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.